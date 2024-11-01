International Trade Commission approves tariffs on aluminum plates

The International Trade Commission (ITC) determined on October 22, 2024, that imported plates from China and Japan are sold at less than fair value in the United States. The tariffs were approved on October 22, 2024, and the final decision and rationale is expected to be released on November 12, 2024.

This could result in Commerce imposing a countervailing duty order and antidumping orders on imports of these plates from China and Japan. This will directly impact costs for some NNA members using FuJifilm for their printing plates.

The duties were approved in May by the Department of Commerce and finalized at a rate of 91.83 per cent on imports from Japan and a combined rate of 151.51 per cent on those from China.

The United States International Trade Commission stated in their report that a U.S. industry is materially injured by imports of aluminum lithographic printing plates from China and Japan that the U.S. Department of Commerce will issue a countervailing duty order on imports of this product from China and antidumping orders on imports of this product from China and Japan.

The ITC’s public report on Aluminum Lithographic Printing Plates from China and Japan will state the opinion of the Commission and information developed during their investigations. The report will be available by December 2, 2024.

Fujifilm made the following statement: “We are disappointed in the International Trade Commission’s (ITC) decision today and we believe that Fujifilm is a responsible market provider of aluminum lithographic printing plates. Our customers clearly purchase our aluminum lithographic printing plates because of the innovative technology and superior features and service that we provide. The written decision of the ITC and the rationale behind today’s affirmative vote will not be published until November 12. At that point, we will review the decision and assess our options, including the possibility of an appeal.”

NNA will continue to follow this issue and the impact it will have on some members.