Design logo for a chance to win full registration to the Annual Convention & Trade Show: Power of the Press

NNAF's convention logo contest is now open. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, and it is open to all member newspapers of NNA.

The 2025 convention will be in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 9-10. The theme is 'Power of the Press: Bringing Communities Together' — any variation will work and if you have a better theme, we will entertain using that also!

You may upload as many files as you like for one logo — showing various ways it could be used.

If it is a totally different design, please fill out a new form.

The logo should be a vector image (so it can be scaled large and small). Remember some of our convention brandings are on small items, so it should translate well to name badges, etc.

We would like the date and location in the logo as well as NNAF's 139th Convention & Trade Show.

Learn more about how to enter the logo contest and read full instructions of what should be included here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/convention_logo

Questions or concerns about the contest, contact Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.